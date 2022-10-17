Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Showers and a few thunderstorms continue in Deep East Texas this morning, but will gradually be ending by late morning.  Clouds will break up through the afternoon and clear out by this evening.  Temperatures today will only reach the lower 70s with breezy northerly winds.  Winds stay breezy for tomorrow with even cooler air filtering in to East Texas.  Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only reach the lower to mid 60s.  A light frost and possibly the first freeze of the season is expected for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.  Sunshine continues for the rest of the week, but with southwest winds returning to the forecast, temperatures will warm back into the 80s by the weekend.

