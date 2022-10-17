Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan.

Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.

WFPD said officers determined the victim had overdosed on fentanyl, and Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to the victim. The victim reportedly responded to the Narcan and was taken to United Regional. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are proud of Officer Mawson for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed to recover,” WFPD officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Man killed after pointing gun at Fort Worth police officer
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers
Student Debt Graphic
Government website opens for student debt relief program
Sid Miller
Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner
The store first opened its doors in the early 90s.
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect