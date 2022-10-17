WFPD officer saves fentanyl overdose victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan.

Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.

WFPD said officers determined the victim had overdosed on fentanyl, and Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to the victim. The victim reportedly responded to the Narcan and was taken to United Regional. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are proud of Officer Mawson for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed to recover,” WFPD officials said in a statement.

