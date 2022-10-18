Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Amber Alert issued in Colorado for missing baby girl

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

KKTV reports that the message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A’myah was last seen wearing multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange Swoosh. Mears was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.
10-month-old A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears, 18, and could be travelling in a white SUV.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Oath Keepers extremists group testified Tuesday in the trial of founder...
Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Police officers stand in formation as they face off with protesters at the entrance of the Los...
Los Angeles Council picks president amid furor over racist comments
Officials in New Hampshire say nearly 30 Labrador retrievers were living in deplorable...
27 dogs removed from breeder’s home living in deplorable conditions, officials say