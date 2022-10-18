Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice issued for some Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a break in a line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System to notify customers of a boil water notice.

Customers on FM 354, New Hope Community, FM 1196, and 21 W of the water plant must boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customer that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Denning Rural Water System at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be...
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Laura Jones is running to replace Kevin Brady in Texas' 8th District for the U.S. House of...
Democrat Laura Jones talks prioritizing people, not party politics in campaign for U.S. House Dist. 8 seat