A cold night lies ahead as many areas flirt with the freezing mark

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to our coldest night in over six months as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 30′s across the Texas Forest Country.

Since a few areas have a chance to briefly hit the 32-degree mark by daybreak Wednesday, a Freeze Warning has been issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with daytime highs topping out in the middle 60′s. Winds will be very light, out of the north at 5 mph.

We will have another cold morning on Thursday before temperatures gradually modify and warm-up as we end the week and transition into the weekend.

High pressure will quickly scoot off to our east, leading to a return of southerly winds by as early as Thursday. By the time we get toward Friday and this weekend, it will turn downright windy, with those southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph, gusting even higher at times. These southerly winds will bring back low-level moisture and increase our humidity levels.

This will lead to morning lows climbing into the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend into early next week.

These warm, southerly winds will bring in a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon in advance of a Pacific storm system that will bring us a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms by next Monday and Tuesday. There are still some timing and discrepancy issues regarding the evolution of this Pacific storm system, but it should bring us a little bit of rain before a Pacific cold front arrives in that Tuesday/Wednesday time frame in the middle of next week.

