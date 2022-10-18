Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Democrat Laura Jones talks prioritizing people, not party politics in campaign for U.S. House Dist. 8 seat

Laura Jones is running to replace Kevin Brady in Texas' 8th District for the U.S. House of...
Laura Jones is running to replace Kevin Brady in Texas' 8th District for the U.S. House of Representatives.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Laura Jones is running against Republican Marcus Luttrell in the race to represent Texas’ 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat vacated by a retiring Kevin Brady. Jones said she’s putting her focus less on toeing a party line and more on representing the needs of the people in her district. Jones talked about her priorities, including education, flooding and how she feels a freshman member of Congress can get things done.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Sid Miller
Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner
Sid Miller
Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour