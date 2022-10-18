Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season.

Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s not running into any issues so far.

“You can’t get turkeys right now. If you were to go out looking for turkeys at a processor, you would not find them now,” Greenberg said. “The amount of turkeys I ordered... you know that could always be an issue if I didn’t order enough. But I got everything I ordered. I can’t blame it on anyone but myself if we don’t have enough.”

Interestingly, Greenberg said that 2021 was the first year in their 82-year history that they sold more turkeys at Thanksgiving than during the Christmas holiday.

