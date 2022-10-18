Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are much cooler this morning with clear skies and a light breeze.  Expect north winds to be breezy at times again today with lots of sunshine, but with cooler temperatures.  This afternoon, temperatures will only reach the lower 60s.  A freeze warning is in effect tonight for most of East Texas as many places will drop to 32 degrees with a light frost by morning.  Make sure that the pets have a warm place to stay and plants are covered or brought in overnight.  More sunshine Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s again, but southwest winds return on Thursday for a quick warm up back into the 80s for the rest of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-18-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-18-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
An October chill will bring us our coolest weather since early April
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast