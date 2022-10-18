Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances

Experts offer advice on how to strengthen your financial situation
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly 60% of Americans say the current state of the economy makes them feel less confident about their personal finances according to a new study from NerdWallet. The study also revealed only 13% of Americans feel optimistic.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there are lots of misconceptions that could be affecting how people feel about the economy. “60% of Americans incorrectly believe that a recession is when we have low unemployment and high inflation, when actually the opposite is true,” Rathner explained. “It’s when we have high unemployment and falling inflation.”

Even though you can’t control inflation and supply chain issues, Rathner said there are a few things you can do to at least improve your own financial situation.

  • Revisit your budget: there may be areas you can cut back
  • Try to free up cash for savings in case of an emergency
  • Consider financial decisions from all angles: raising deductibles could hurt you in the long run, for example

For more information, check out NerdWallet’s guide to Managing Your Money During Tough Times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Police officers stand in formation as they face off with protesters at the entrance of the Los...
Los Angeles police face off with protesters at City Hall
Left: File of Congressman Ted Budd with former President Donald Trump. Right: File of Cheri...
Beasley out raises Budd in North Carolina Senate race, but outside spending remains in Budd's favor
Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and...
Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car
Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr. has been convicted by a federal jury in Florida after officials say he...
Jury convicts fake federal agent of soliciting children to send him sexually explicit photos
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year