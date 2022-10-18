Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kilgore’s Isiah Ross ‘hard to break down’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “My offensive line, they played their butts off. They did everything they could to help me run the ball. Without them I couldn’t do what I do,” said Kilgore Running Back Isiah Ross.

And what Ross did: Rush for 342 yards, and scored touchdown runs of 28, 21 and 7 in the bulldogs 49-35 win over Lindale. When these two teams play the heart beats a little faster.

“Facing a team like Lindale, they practice hard. Coach Fuller tells us a lot about them. Which, by looking at film, you can tell they’re well coached and they know what they’re doing. And it helps us out for playoffs, when we play other teams like Lindale,” said Ross.

Ross’ coach, Clint Fuller, explains what makes Ross such standout.

“Well, he’s first and foremost, he’s a great leader for our football team. A very selfless player. He’s obviously our running back, but we need him filling in on defense, he steps right in and makes plays. He’s just a football player. From a running back position he’s got great speed, great vision, great balance. He’s really, really strong, hard to break down.”

