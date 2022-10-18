SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show.

The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. University leadership said it wasn’t a light decision to make, but did specify that the Friday evening concert is still set to happen. In place of fireworks, SFA will hold a 100-piece drone show in the night sky.

For more information on SFA’s homecoming activities, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.