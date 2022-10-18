Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County

The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be...
The Smith county Sheriff's Office provided this artist's rendering of a man believed to be victim of a homicide. They are asking for help identifying this man.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man found dead in the county in July 2022. The sketch is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains.

The man is believed to have been between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is located on his upper front left tooth.

He was found wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” t-shirt and black pants.

The sheriff’s office says they have no leads on the identity of this victim or where he is from. His cause of death is undetermined.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this individual or this investigation, please contact Detective Joshua Decur at (903) 566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education
WebXtra: Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Laura Jones is running to replace Kevin Brady in Texas' 8th District for the U.S. House of...
Democrat Laura Jones talks prioritizing people, not party politics in campaign for U.S. House Dist. 8 seat
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban