Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

“The ordinances are outdated, and the majority are from the 1970s, and are no longer up to date with current state law.”
(KEVN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth.

Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.

The updates to existing ordinances include clearer, more concise language to increase the safety of animals and citizens, according to Animal Services Director Aaron Ramsey.

“The ordinances are outdated, and the majority are from the 1970s, and are no longer up to date with current state law,” Ramsey said. “As times and community attitudes toward animals change, it is essential to bring our code current and outline the basic expectations for our citizens in the care and treatment of animals.”

