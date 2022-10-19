Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began.

The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they’re back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called ‘evil’
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance