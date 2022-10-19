Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Commissioners Court approves over $200,000 of road projects

Over $200,000 of road projects were approved by the Angelina Commissioners at a special session.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County commissioners unanimously approved $229,464 in road projects in a special session on Oct. 18.

The roads that were approved at the meeting are Thigpen, Modisette and Farmers. The projects will cost $124,590, $60,635 and $41,239 respectively.

County Judge Keith Wright says the special called session was to get a jump start on the roads due to worries about the weather.

“Right now we’re running into weather conditions and we wanted to get these roads started as quickly as possible before we start having adverse weather conditions that prevents us from doing paving,” Wright said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

