Expect another cold night under the stars in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air and clear skies will lead to another cold night, albeit, not nearly as cold as last night as we look to bottom out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s across the Piney Woods.

After a cold start to your Thursday, temperatures will be noticeably warmer by the afternoon as a return to southwesterly winds will lead to daytime highs warming to around 80-degrees under sun-filled skies and low humidity.

High pressure will quickly scoot off to our east, leading to a return of southerly winds by as early as Thursday. By the time we get toward Friday and this weekend, it will turn downright windy, with those southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph, gusting even higher at times. These southerly winds will bring back low-level moisture and increase our humidity levels.

This will lead to morning lows climbing into the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s, starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend into early next week.

These warm, southerly winds will bring in a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon in advance of a Pacific storm system that will bring us a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms by next Monday and Tuesday.

There are still some timing and discrepancy issues regarding the evolution of this Pacific storm system, but it should bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms before a Pacific cold front arrives in that Tuesday/Wednesday time frame in the middle of next week.

Behind that cold front, we will see cooler, drier air, funnel right back into east Texas late next week.

