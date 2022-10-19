Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

Previously Lufkin had no ordinance that defined or regulated game rooms.
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was on Sept. 10 when the City of Lufkin shut down six different for-cash gambling sites, and today the city council voted unanimously to continue the city’s crackdown on the game rooms.

“Previously our city ordinance did not specifically address game rooms or their activity; they’ve become more prevalent in the last several years.” Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Communication Director said. “So many municipalities like ours have had to make modifications to our ordinances in order to address those issues.”

Pebsworth says game rooms have been on the rise in the last decade. Many of them opened this year.

“Several of them opened during the summer months and they were pretty quickly problematic,” Pebsworth said.

They brought in more crime, according to Pebsworth. Police responded to 132 calls at the game rooms since since the end of 2021.

“We received calls ranging from armed robbery to assaults and burglaries in the parking lot,” Pebsworth said.

Not all game rooms will be going away, with Pebsworth adding that any game rooms that aren’t breaking the law by playing for cash will still be allowed in the city.

“It will specifically address the for-cash establishments, because there is a difference between recreation versus for cash,” Pebsworth said.

But the ordinance will limit the areas legal game rooms can operate in and the city will regulate with special permits, according to Pebsworth.

“We have to make sure they’re regulating within the regulations of our ordinance and they’re meeting all of those requirements in order to operate,” Pebsworth said.

Previously Lufkin had no ordinance that defined or regulated game rooms.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler tells us that the shortage is real, but he’s...
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
Over $200,000 of road projects were approved by the Angelina Commissioners at a special session.
Angelina County Commissioners Court approves over $200,000 of road projects
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education
Lufkin nonprofit teaches ‘financial literacy’ to former convicts
Homecoming court nominee, Haven Minter said she will be missing the bonfire and fireworks but...
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban