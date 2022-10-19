Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, the Smith County grand jury has inc
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

In July, 29-year-old Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, the Smith County grand jury has increased the charge to manslaughter.

A court date for Nyabuto has not yet been set.

Previous reporting:

Deputy struck, killed by drunken driver on final night of field training, sheriff’s office says

Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced

 Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, coworkers of fallen Smith Co. deputy

