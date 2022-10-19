Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Judge Steve Young.

A medical helicopter landed on Highway 79 at Western Hills Road just before 3:00 p.m.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office’s Mental Health Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement officers are currently gathered outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.

Deputy Ferguson IV was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot. During the assessment the gunman became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies. It was determined he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others. When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy. The deputy was hit multiple times and returned fire, striking the gunman.

The gunman is deceased, Judge Young confirmed.

Deputy Ferguson IV has been in law enforcement for more than 28 years, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Ferguson IV served with the University of Texas Police Department from 1992-2014. He’s been with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 2015. He is licensed as a Master Peace Officer and a Mental Health Officer.

No other names have been released at this time.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the officer involved in the shooting.

Update: US Highway 79 at Western Hills Road is now open.

