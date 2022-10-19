Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning and many places will see the first freeze of the season.  Once the sun rises, temperatures will be nice and cool, rising into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon with lighter winds than yesterday.  Winds turn out of the south this evening and starts a quick warm up for the next few days.  Afternoon highs return to the 80s tomorrow with breezy and warm conditions through the weekend.  The next storm system will begin moving in early next week with a likely chance for thunderstorms and another cool down ahead.

