Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died in a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday morning.

According to a report by Sgt. Brett Ayers of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene as all southbound lanes of traffic are shut down and northbound traffic is limited to one lane for the time being. Drivers should expect delays for the remainder of the day and seek alternate routes.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

