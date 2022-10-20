Car missing since 1996 found in Trinity County pond

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who reported his car stolen 26 years ago finally got some answers in Trinity County.

It was found at the bottom of a pond at the Alabama Creek Wildlife Management Area of the Davy Crockett National Forest.

“It’s an old rock pit,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said. “It’s always affectionately been called the Rock Hole.”

Wallace said lower water levels in the area due to the drought allowed officers to spot the car while training in the area.

“We were doing some training and ended up flying a drone over it, and you could clearly see there was a car in the bottom,” Wallace said.

The sheriff’s office quickly made the decision to remove the car from the water.

“The question is ‘why do you get a car out of the water,’” Wallace said. “You never know who or what’s going to end up in that vehicle.”

And, with discoveries in the past, the sheriff’s office was afraid they could have a serious crime on their hands.

“In recent years, there’s been actual bodies located in some of the ponds out in the national forest,” Wallace said.

However, once they got it on dry land and opened it, they only found a car seat, some cans of beer and catfish.

The sheriff’s office traced the VIN number and tracked it back to a man who was living in Lufkin at the time.

“I asked him if he was missing a car, and he wasn’t sure what he was talking about at first,” Wallace said. “And, when I was describing the vehicle, he was like, ‘yea that was a car I reported stolen in 1996.’”

Even so, Wallace said their investigation won’t end.

“We’re going to continue searching and looking in different areas and all these ponds just to make sure there’s nothing out there that we’re missing,” Wallace said.

.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.