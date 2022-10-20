City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett

“When we took it over in 2000 it was a car with two flat tires and we’ve only replaced two of the flat tires,” Bartlett said. “It’s still limping along.”

Bartlett says with the way things are now, the city is losing money by keeping the water system going, even with higher rates being charged outside of city limits.

“Even though their higher outside the city limits, they’re one and a half times what they are in city limits, they’re still not high enough to pay for the cost of operations and maintenance in Central Heights,” Bartlett said.

And the needs of Nacogdoches keep growing, making it hard to keep putting money into repairs into the water system.

“Top priority needs, tier one needs over $60 million in water systems in repairs and replacements,” Bartlett said about Nacogdoches’ needs.

Yesterday, Oct 18, the city approved to start negotiations into selling the water system to the Angelina & Neches River Authority, or ANRA.

And ANRA is looking to improve the water system right out of the gate.

“They do intend, ANRA’s announced they’d like to stuff about $3 million in there right out of the beginning,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says that ANRA owns and operates many water systems in East Texas, and with ANRA putting more money into the water system they hope to see less boil notices as more infrastructure is repaired.

Bartlett says the city will wholesale water to ANRA to keep the same water in the area but ANRA will handle the distribution of the water.

