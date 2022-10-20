Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, state power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

Latest News

Luke Warford
Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Laura Jones is running to replace Kevin Brady in Texas' 8th District for the U.S. House of...
Democrat Laura Jones talks prioritizing people, not party politics in campaign for U.S. House Dist. 8 seat