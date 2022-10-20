Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in...
A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder after shooting and killing a woman in Paris back in August.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August.

Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.

Bell was also indicted for assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Alicia’s daughter Jakellia Turner in the legs. Jakellia survived.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

Latest News

Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Lufkin City Council.
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview....
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally
Chip Hale with Reel East Texas Film Festival gives in-depth look at festival submissions
Chip Hale with Reel East Texas Film Festival gives in-depth look at 2022 event