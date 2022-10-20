Following three resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - After months of increased water rates, the new city council has lowered the water bill.

This past summer, Murchison citizens like Ann Boyles have dealt with high water rates. She and her husband are the only residents in their home, and they saw their usual water bill go from about $100, to almost $300 on August 1.

The city also saw changes to their city council, with three resignations being submitted.

“The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought.” says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis.

And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.

She said, “So I did a full research of all of the local communities and their water rates and how they handled it. And then I was able to come up with something that is reasonable. And I listened to the citizens in the city, spoke to people that came in, got their opinions, got their advice.”

Griffis presented the new lowered rates at the October 11 city council meeting which was voted on unanimously.

For a resident using 20,000 gallons per month, the water rate was about $92.50 before August 1. But starting August 1, it jumped to $162.33, a $69.83 difference. Now, residents will see a lowered rate of about $99.98.

“The mayor that we have now seems more interested in helping us and she is very sympathetic to the elderly on a fixed income so that’s greatly appreciated.” says Boyles.

Murchison residents will see the official lowered rate in their November 1 water bill.

RELATED: Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member

Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.