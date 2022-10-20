Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds

U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a suspicious vehicle in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

Tony H. Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. His arrest came after police surrounded his van — which officials said was illegally parked — and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours.

Police said Payne’s van came to their attention shortly before 4 p.m. as a “suspicious vehicle” that was illegally parked on Capitol grounds.

Police initially detained Payne and two other people when Payne admitted to having guns in the white van. The other two people were released without charges.

Inside the van, police found two handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.

The people detained by police told investigators they “were here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court,” police said. Investigators conducted an extensive search of the van after they found “a pipe and containers” inside, but the vehicle was eventually cleared.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named

Latest News

Following three resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates
Following three resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates
Upshur County Clerk
Upshur County Clerk Catching Up
KEDCO Grant
KEDCO Grant For Sports Improvements
Nyabuto Indicted
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
2022 Yamboree
2022 Yamboree