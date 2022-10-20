Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course.

Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.

The LISD Girls Athletic Director Kristen Belshaw said the one-mile race provides healthy competition for the first through fifth graders. It also aims to get everyone active and bring the community together as 312 Lufkin youths particpate.

“It lets parents know that they can come out and cheer their kid on and their school on,” Belshaw said.

Anderson Elementary and Brookhollow won top elementary school for the girls and boys, respectively.

