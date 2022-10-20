Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers

Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers
By Brian Jordan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course.

Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.

The LISD Girls Athletic Director Kristen Belshaw said the one-mile race provides healthy competition for the first through fifth graders. It also aims to get everyone active and bring the community together as 312 Lufkin youths particpate.

“It lets parents know that they can come out and cheer their kid on and their school on,” Belshaw said.

Anderson Elementary and Brookhollow won top elementary school for the girls and boys, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance

Latest News

Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
Seth Vanover Bail Conditions
KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Beto O'Rourke on Oct. 19 in Longview, Texas.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
A car reported missing in 1996 was uncovered in a pond in Trinity County.
Car missing since 1996 found in Trinity County pond
Beto O'Rourke speaks with KLTV 7 News about his campaign to oust Greg Abbott as governor Texas.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’