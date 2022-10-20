Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge
Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County.

Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. Martinez was then immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

After a review of the circumstances of the arrest, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office declined to accept the charge against Officer Martinez.

Additionally, the Midland Police Department’s Professional Standards Division performed an internal investigation and determined that Officer Martinez’s actions were not in violation of department policy.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

Latest News

Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Lufkin City Council.
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview....
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally
Chip Hale with Reel East Texas Film Festival gives in-depth look at festival submissions
Chip Hale with Reel East Texas Film Festival gives in-depth look at 2022 event