Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

Nacogdoches crash((Source: KTRE))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle.

According to a preliminary report by the Nacogdoches Police Department, the driver of a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor was pulling a car hauler in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive when the driver attempted a U-turn from an improper lane. At the same time, a 1995 Peterbilt truck tractor hauling logs driven by Walker was on the same road. Walker attempted to take evasive action to avoid the car hauler, but was unsuccessful and collided with the hauler. A Ram pickup was struck by logs and the truck tractor.

Previous reporting:

Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck

