Player spotlight: Kenden Pauley of Tyler Legacy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy’s Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Legacy is 1-6 on the season, he has a team attitude.

“You know, it’s really all about the team, effort and I really thought we could all do it, right? But you know we all got to put that trust in one another. All got to have each other’s backs. Don’t let nobody down, put everybody up. We just got to get this done, because I thought we can really make playoffs...I know that’s going to be a tough game, a very tough game. but we’ve got to be disciplined, got to have everything down. If we get everything right, then we can most definitely win and go to the playoffs.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.