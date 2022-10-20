Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Player spotlight: Kenden Pauley of Tyler Legacy

Tyler Legacy’s Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Lega
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy’s Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Legacy is 1-6 on the season, he has a team attitude.

“You know, it’s really all about the team, effort and I really thought we could all do it, right? But you know we all got to put that trust in one another. All got to have each other’s backs. Don’t let nobody down, put everybody up. We just got to get this done, because I thought we can really make playoffs...I know that’s going to be a tough game, a very tough game. but we’ve got to be disciplined, got to have everything down. If we get everything right, then we can most definitely win and go to the playoffs.”

