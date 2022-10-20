Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.(Green Thumb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.

The Canadian-based convenience store chain is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries.

The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station.

Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies, and vapes from the dispensaries.

For now, the dispensaries will be in 10 locations across the state.

Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Florida, but the state allows medical use.

According to the state’s department of health, more than 700,000 residents have cards to buy it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store."
Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
The City of Lufkin is looking to crackdown on illegal for cash game rooms in the city by...
Lufkin cracks down on illegal gambling with new ordinance
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named

Latest News

Following three resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates
Following three resignations, Murchison City Council lowers water rates
Upshur County Clerk
Upshur County Clerk Catching Up
KEDCO Grant
KEDCO Grant For Sports Improvements
Nyabuto Indicted
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
2022 Yamboree
2022 Yamboree