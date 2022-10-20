Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy coach says they have to put in best effort to make playoffs

By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis said his team is going to keep fighting to do their very best on the field. This comes after last week’s loss to Mesquite Horn.

“We’re going to keep swinging away, I mean that’s what we’ve done all year and we’ve gotten better, you know last three weeks especially, last week was probably our best ball game, we didn’t have our starting quarterback in and still played them to a touchdown, had a lead on them at halftime,” Willis said.

Willis said to have a chance at the playoffs, they need to win from here on out.

“We’re in a situation now where we need to win out, so we got to win every game, our guys know that, there’s a sense of urgency about that that kind of makes it like playoffs, but if we went out, take care of our business, I feel good about us going back into the playoffs and we’re doing that at a time where we are playing our best football.” he said.

Watch our full interview with coach Joe Willis here.

