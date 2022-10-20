Winds of change will lead to a dramatic warm-up as we round out the week, transition into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since the atmosphere is still fairly dry, it will be a cool night, but not nearly as cold as recent nights. Look for overnight lows to drop into the lower 50′s.

Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with daytime highs climbing into the middle 80′s with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

With high pressure moving off to our east, the southerly winds will continue to aid in our warming trend as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. By this weekend, it will turn downright windy, with those southerly winds coming in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting even higher at times.

These southerly winds will bring back low-level moisture and increase our humidity levels. This will lead to morning lows climbing into the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s, starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend into early next week. In other words, we are going to go from well below average back to above average as it pertains to our normal highs and lows for this time of year.

These warm, southerly winds will bring in a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon in advance of a Pacific storm system that will bring us a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms by next Monday and Tuesday. There are still some timing and discrepancy issues regarding the evolution of this Pacific storm system, but it should bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms before a Pacific cold front arrives next Tuesday.

Behind that cold front, we will see cooler, drier air, funnel right back into east Texas late next week. It should be noted that since this storm system originates from the Pacific Ocean, it will not be nearly as cool as this past cold front that came in a couple of days ago.

