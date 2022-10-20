Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds.

The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim’s mother, identified as Catherine Jarvey, who reportedly told them her son suffered from several medical conditions and he had to be fed formula through a G-tube. Officers allegedly found numerous cans of formula in the room, all of which were marked with “use by” dates of 2021 or prior.

Jarvey told police she feeds her son formula every five hours, and the last time she fed him was at midnight that day, according to court documents. After being taken to United Regional, staff there reportedly told officers the victim had not been fed for at least 24-48 hours.

The victim was then taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for treatment. A doctor found the child should have weighed significantly more despite his medical conditions, according to an affidavit.

Jarvey was arrested and charged with injury to a child and exploitation of a child. She remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $70,000.

The arrest affidavit states the victim is showing the ability to gain weight and his medical condition is stabilizing with proper medical care and treatment.

