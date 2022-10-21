Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth

Raegyn Danielle Edgington is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Raegyn Danielle Edgington is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday, Oct. 20, arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington, 24, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states.

On Oct. 18, 2022, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) alerted a Bellmead Police Department detective about a child endangerment complaint at the residence located at 1014 La Clede Street.

A case worker with DFPS told the detective that on Oct. 10, two young children, including the 2-year-old, were removed from the home after the mother, Edgington, tested positive for meth.

The mother allegedly admitted to DFPS case workers that she kept meth in the bathroom closet inside a bag wrapped with a t-shirt, the complaint states.

“That evening, while in DFPS custody, the 2-year-old displayed signs of chills, vomiting, insomnia, and irritability,” the document further alleges.

“An analysis of a specimen of the child’s blood, urine, and other bodily substance indicates the presence of methamphetamine in the child’s body,” the complaint states.

Edgington is being held on a $10,000 bond.

