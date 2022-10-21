Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker.

The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.

A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 in a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, Valdez excelled and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named

Latest News

Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Houston Astros
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s
Air Force One lands in Boise
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes