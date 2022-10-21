Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker.

The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid.

A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 in a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, Valdez excelled and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.