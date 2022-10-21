Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dezarey Marie Ramos sentenced to 20 years for planning drive-by shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting her role in a 2019 drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy and injured his grandmother.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock woman arrested, charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old

Court documents say back in November 2019, Ramos and Edward Munoz targeted someone she believed had stolen marijuana and methamphetamine she had trafficked.

Edward Lee Munoz, 26
Edward Lee Munoz, 26(Lubbock Police)

Police located Ramos and brought her in for questioning, where she admitted she had planned the drive-by shooting, and drove Munoz to the house where he opened fire, injuring the boy and his grandmother.

Ramos was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a motor vehicle.

