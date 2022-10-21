Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

DFW radio personality sentenced on child porn charges

A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of...
A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child.(Pixabay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A DFW radio DJ was sentenced today to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a prepubescent child, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Clois Glenn Raborn, an 49-year-old radio personality known for occasional appearances on 97.1′s “The Russ Martin Show,” was charged  via criminal complaint in January. He waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty in March to sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.

According to court documents, the investigation began in March 2021, when Mr. Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Mr. Raborn’s laptop. Law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an adult male, believed to be Mr. Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items.  She also told law enforcement she recognized Mr. Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She estimated that the child was between four to six years old when the images were taken.

In plea papers, Mr. Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office, the Euless Police Department and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office of Digital Forensics and Technical Services conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the United States Department of Justice.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

Latest News

Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
tony len nichols
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
An officer is being investigated for his role in the Uvalde school shooting response.
DPS officer under investigation for delayed Uvalde response, report says
Fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. posing with shirt from his, ‘Weird and Different' collection.
East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity