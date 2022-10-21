Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity

I kind of got teased and bullied back in the day, not the best name to have in school,” Brown said. Over time, he used the hurt to help himself and others. Ear
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan is getting national recognition for his talents in the fashion industry and a clothing brand which was born from the hurtful words of others. In 2020 fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. started selling clothing and apparel through his brand, ‘Weird and Different.’ The idea came to him senior year of high school.

“I wanted a brand that makes people feel good about being themself and who they are. The best way to express yourself is fashion, right,” he said.

Now he’s got a kiosk in the Broadway Square Mall, but his success hasn’t come without pain and hurt from the words of others. Brown was born deaf in his right ear and said he had a bad speech impediment when he was younger.

“In high school they’d call me Mushmouth from ‘Fat Albert’ (TV show). So I kind of got teased and bullied back in the day, not the best name to have in school,” Brown said.

Over time, he used the hurt to help himself and others. Earlier this month his brand was featured in Texas Fashion Week in San Antonio. He said it was his first show and he was a little nervous but,

“The whole process of it, it just felt natural,” Brown said. “The models didn’t even want to take the clothes off because of how much they loved it. It was a blessing.”

From that, Brown has since been invited to fashion shows in New York next year.

“When I was in the center of the crowd, I almost cried because it was that moment of, I finally made it,” he said. “We finally did something with this, something achievable. And people that have been in fashion for so long, in the industry, love our brand, love our material, love the fabric.”

Everything from the colors, fabric, and small detailing from the place he got his start have been carefully considered in the design. And the logo, a person eating ice cream, “When you eat ice cream you immediately feel better, so we want a brand that makes you feel good about being yourself,” Brown said. “It’s okay to stand out from the crowd, it’s okay to be yourself, it’s okay to be weird, it’s okay to be different. Who doesn’t like ice cream?”

‘Weird and Different’ will be opening their first store front in the Broadway Square Mall on November 5th.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday
Former San Augustine and Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton, June 2021
Dutton resigns as DA for counties of Sabine, San Augustine; replacement named

Latest News

HeadUp TBI East Texas launched to support those recovering from traumatic brain injuries.
HeadUp TBI East Texas launched to support those recovering from traumatic brain injuries
Longview Harvest First Baptist Gardens
Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Beto O'Rourke on Oct. 19 in Longview, Texas.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’