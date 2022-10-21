Ellen Trout Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo event returns after two-year hiatus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Zoo Boo at the Ellen Trout Zoo is from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The event has been a staple in the community for two decades, but took a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo encourages everyone to come dressed up for a costume contest and trick or treating.

“We want to provide a safe place for kid to come and trick or treat and play games and also an affordable event for families to do,” Marketing and Membership coordinator Whitney Duke said.

The zoo staff has decorated the zoo with Halloween decorations and set up games around the zoo for attendees to play and win candy.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo Members get into the event for free.

