Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today through the weekend

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not quite as cool this morning, with temperatures in the 50s to start the day.  Lots of sunshine is expected again today with temperatures quickly warming into the mid 80s by afternoon.  South and southwest winds will once again gust to 12 and 15 mph.  Windy and warm this weekend with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and south winds gusting at least to 25 mph.  The next storm system begins to push in early next week.  Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by Monday afternoon and could continue overnight into Tuesday morning for many parts of East Texas.  Rain ends by Tuesday afternoon with a cool down for the middle of next week.

