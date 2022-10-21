Lady Panthers win district

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Panthers had their opportunity to win a District Title Tuesday night. Would they do it? Would they get the job done? Well lets find out. They welcomed Dayton to town, and the Lady Panthers in the very first set had to come from behind to get it, but they would, and that would pave the way for what would be a great Senior night.

The second set was all Lufkin as the ladies pounded their way to a 25-15 win, and that would bring it to what would be the third and final set. This is the play that would do it. Bree Hodges gets the point and the Lufkin Lady Panthers are your District Champions! Head Coach Leah Flores was extremely excited and felt very good about it obviously, but she felt even better for her seniors.

“I feel great.” She said, “Senior night, these six seniors started with us in sixth grade whenever we moved here and to see them all playing together not for the last time so that’s exciting. We’re ready to hit the playoffs. Very proud of the community and our student body for coming out and supporting us tonight.”

