Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

Latest News

Kenneth Walker
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4