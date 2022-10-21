Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not quite as cool this morning, with temperatures in the 50s to start the day.  Lots of sunshine is expected again today with temperatures quickly warming into the mid 80s by afternoon.  South and southwest winds will once again gust to 12 and 15 mph.  Windy and warm this weekend with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and south winds gusting at least to 25 mph.  The next storm system begins to push in early next week.  Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by Monday afternoon and could continue overnight into Tuesday morning for many parts of East Texas.  Rain ends by Tuesday afternoon with a cool down for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-21-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-21-22
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Winds of change will lead to a dramatic warm-up as we round out the week, transition into the weekend
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast