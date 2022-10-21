Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
Chuck Walker
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Nacogdoches crash
Southbound lanes of southwest loop in Nacogdoches shut down following fatal wreck
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
Somewhere deep in the National Forest, Trinity County Texas, around 1996, a car was put the old...
Car stolen in 1990s pulled from Trinity County pond Wednesday

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%; down for the year
Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, both of Channelview, Texas
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena