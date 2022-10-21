Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

By Tamlyn Cochran and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday.

Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

According to officials, a caller said a man was waving a gun around and yelling at the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter Street.

Before officers arrived, the man went back into his room.

When officers arrived, police say Nichols refused to open the door, and made threats to shoot the officers that were there and any others that would show up.

As officers were talking to Nichols, a call came from a woman inside the room saying Nichols had a gun and would not let her leave.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team, including the SWAT and Hostage Negotiator Units, was called to the scene.

Negotiators spoke to the man and the woman was released from the room and is safe.

SWAT introduced a chemical irritant into the room after Nichols refused to exit.

They continued using the chemical irritant until Nichols came out and surrendered.

