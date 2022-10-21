Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thomas Anthony Ybarra sentenced to more than 15 years for child pornography offenses

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Anthony Ybarra has been sentenced to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in FCI Seagoville, a federal low-security prison, after pleading guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography back in June.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several CyberTips about child pornography being uploaded to a social media site, and tracked it back to an IP address at Ybarra’s home.

Authorities searched the property on May 6, 2021 and found sexual images of two minors, including a child under 12 years of age, on devices at Ybarra’s home.

While being questioned, Ybarra admitted he had been downloading and trading child pornography since 2019. The youngest child in the content was about 5 years old.

Ybarra also produced child pornography by filming sexual acts between himself and a 17-year-old. He also exchanged sexual chats with other minors online.

Ybarra will be on supervised release for 20 years after serving his sentence. He will be required to register as a sex offender, he will not be allowed in any place where children under 18 congregate, he will participate in mental health and drug dependency treatment, and may not have access to a computer or internet-connected device.

