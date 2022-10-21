Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council.

Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.

Council members said they will be holding a memorial for Walker on Nov. 15 at their regularly scheduled meeting. They will also be retiring his plaque.

A statement was made by fellow Timpson councilman Charleston Johnson on Facebook. Mayor Deborah Smith said, “this statement expresses the feelings of all city council members.”

Johnson’s statement reads in part, “We are here then gone, just a breath away from death. Just sat with this man on yesterday at our council meeting to discuss replacing a seat only to be left speechless about his seat. His family lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother uncle and cousin.”

“Timpson, we lost a man that loved his community and wanted better and wanted to see it grow. We lost a man that vowed to dedicate at least 2 years of his life to trying to make the best decisions for the betterment of our community as a councilman. We lost a man that worked to provide for his family. He came home, not to go make sure his wife was ok but came to the meeting to make sure Timpson was in a better position for growth. We lost a man that would text and say he’s going to be late but he was on his way. We lost a man that was tired from work but came exhausted because he wanted better for Timpson. We lost a man that sacrificed his family to make things better for our families. Bottom line, Timpson we lost a great guy!”

RELATED: Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.