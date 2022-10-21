A warm, dry, but windy weekend is on deck for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of southerly winds led to a notable warm-up on this Friday afternoon. It is the southerly winds that will be picking up in speed and will keep our warming trend going this weekend, which means those air conditioners will be back up and running, yet again.

Knock on wood, our week nine Red Zone forecast looks good for those of you venturing out to your area high school football games around east Texas. Skies will be clear, but there will be an occasional southerly breeze. Even though the winds will not be too strong, it may have marginal impacts on the kicking game tonight.

Overnight will be clear, but not as cool as recent nights. Lows will be near 60.

Saturday and Sunday will feature warm and windy conditions. Daytime highs will be in the middle-to-upper 80′s with lots of sunshine on Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

These windy conditions will also lead to an elevated fire risk, especially on Saturday since we will have dry fuels and still low relative humidity values.

These southerly winds will bring back low-level moisture and increase our humidity levels.

These warm, southerly winds will bring in a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon in advance of a Pacific storm system that will bring us a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms by next Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s rain chance will be at 30% before ramping up to 70% Monday night into the day on Tuesday when the cold frontal passage takes place.

Behind that cold front, we will see cooler, drier air, funnel right back into east Texas for the middle part of next week. It should be noted that since this storm system originates from the Pacific Ocean, it will not be nearly as cool as this past cold front that came in a couple of days ago.

After a few sunny, mild, and dry days, another western storm system may clip us by the end of next week, bringing us another weak cold front and a quick shot of rain by this time next Friday.

